A large ladybug could be found between the Farmers and Merchants Bank building and Powerhouse Burger on Monday morning.

The beetle wasn’t alive, though; it’s one of the rocks Pilot Point Rocks founder Lori Beggs has painted and placed around the area.

“When [the pandemic] started, there were families walking and biking more often, and you think about that family walking and some little 3-year-old going, ‘Mommy, look what I found!’” Beggs said. “It’s just that little happiness moment.”

Inspired by a friend who does something similar in Frisco, she decided to start placing the little pieces of artwork throughout Pilot Point during the height of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

“There’s so much negativity going on right now that we can all use a little happiness,” she said.

Some include encouraging quotes or scriptures.

“During the pandemic when we were all in quarantine, it was something that kind of helped pass the time,” she said. “Adults do puzzles, and kids get creative and crafty.”

Beggs has received some feedback about the impact seeing the bright little rocks has had on people in the community.

“This one says, ‘Thank you to whomever left this sweet verse on a rock for us,’” she read from an online comment. “‘I’m sure you meant it in relation to everything that’s going on in our changing world, but I needed to hear it for the 17 hours of college I’m trying to wrap up. It’s been a rough semester.’”

The verse was Galatians 6:9, which talks about not tiring in the pursuit of doing good.

“You just never know when someone is going to need a message,” Beggs said.

Others feature animals like the ladybug.

“How many times can you write on a rock, ‘Be kind,’ ‘Be a good person,’” she said. “So, sometimes they’re just fun, and they’re just little creatures.”

One thing that isn’t required to get involved and makes it an activity for people of any age range: an extensive art background.

She also learned the hard way that a clear coat is one of the most important steps in the creative process.

“My first ones I did, it rained, and they washed away,” she said. “And it was sad. So, always clear coat.”

Beggs started a Facebook group and page to help spread the idea and give encouragement on ways to participate, both under the name “Pilot Point Rocks.” The rocks are branded, too.

“On the back, I always put ‘Pilot Point Rocks’ so people know to get the movement going and more people will join and more moments of happiness, more painting,” she said.

To help grow the movement and to track where the Pilot Point Rocks pieces wind up, Beggs includes some form of the name on the back of her rocks.

“It’s really your choice whether you want to pick up the rock and keep it for yourself or relocate it somewhere else,” she said. “It’s everybody’s choice.”